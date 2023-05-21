MI vs SRH live updates: Vivrant-Mayank give Hyderabad steady start at Wankhede

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians will be desperate for a victory by a big margin over wooden spooners Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Sunday, in what could also be their last outing in this year's Indian Premier League

Mumbai Indians (Pic: @BCCI/Twitter)

While SRH are already ruled out of the race to the playoffs, Mumbai Indians, who have one last chance left, will be keen to make the most of their excellent show here at the Wankhede Stadium this season so far, and bolster their chances of qualification.

With four wins and two defeats, MI have certainly taken full advantage of their homeground, something that Rohit Sharma's men would want to continue as they also have the final opportunity to improve their Net Run Rate (NRR).

MI vs SRH: A brief overview

Unlike Rajasthan Royals who have finished the league round with 14 points and a superior NRR of 0.148, Mumbai Indians can do one better and end with 16 points, but they must also win big. Their chances will get stronger if they win and RCB lose, whereas if they both win their respective games on Sunday, the NRR will come into play. Needless to say, a loss would shut the doors on MI's chances.

It will be imperative for the Rohit-led side to not squander opportunities like they did in the last two games, allowing Gujarat Titans to reduce the margin of defeat drastically while losing to Lucknow Super Giants by five runs and missing out on two points, which at this stage, would have kept MI above both RCB and RR.

MI's biggest concern, on their home ground, has been their bowling which conceded four totals on the trot in excess of 200 and nearly a fifth against RCB, which has left their batters under severe pressure.

Also Read: MI eye last-four finish against 'out-of-reckoning' SRH amid death bowling woes

On the other hand, with nothing to lose, SRH will aim to end on a high and repeat most of the good work they did against RCB in their last outing.

Heinrich Klaasen's superb century came too late in this IPL for SRH's liking but they gave a glimpse of what they can do with the bat, although as a side, the 2016 champions have lacked both direction and firepower.

MI vs SRH: Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen (vc)

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tim David, Rohit Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma

All-rounders: Aiden Markram

Bowlers: Piyush Chawla, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jason Behrendorff

MI vs SRH: Predicted Playing XIs

Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Vishnu Vinod, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Piyush Chawla, Chris Jordan, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal

Harry Brook, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

MI vs SRH: Full squads

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Chris Jordan, Arshad Khan, Jason Behrendorff, Dewald Brevis, Piyush Chawla, Tim David, Raghav Goyal, Cameron Green, Ishan Kishan (wk), Duan Jansen, Chris Jordan, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Riley Meredith, Shams Mulani, Ramandeep Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Hrithik Shokeen, Tristan Stubbs, Arjun Tendulkar, Tilak Varma, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Suryakumar Yadav.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Aiden Markram (c), Abdul Samad, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T. Natarajan, Umran Malik, Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen, Adil Rashid, Mayank Markande, Vivrant Sharma, Samarth Vyas, Sanvir Singh, Upendra Yadav, Mayank Dagar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Akeal Hosein and Anmolpreet Singh.

MI vs SRH: Toss update

Mumbai Indians win toss, elects to field first against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

MI vs SRH: Confirmed Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Mayank Agarwal, Vivrant Sharma, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Harry Brook, Nitish Reddy, Glenn Phillips, Sanvir Singh, Mayank Dagar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal

4:10 PM: 47/0 (6 overs)

Mayank Agarwal and Vivrant Sharma have taken SRH to a good start. The openers looked shaky at the start but they have recovered well. MI introduce Piyush Chawla into the attack now as they are under pressure to pick a wicket.

3:56 PM: 23/0 (4 overs)

Mayank struggled in the first over but he makes room and goes big. Collects a few boundaries in the third over to up the run-scoring rate. MI bowlers are being put under pressure.

3:40 PM: 6/0 (2 overs)

Behrendorff bowls the first over and gives five. Vivrant smashed him for a boundary on the first ball but a solid comeback from the left-arm bowler to give just one run off the next five. Green bowls the second over.

3:30 PM: Match begins!

Mayank Agarwal and Vivrant Sharma open innings today for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Jason Behendroff in attack mode for Mumbai.