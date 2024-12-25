Mind that off stump!

Former Australia batting great Matthew Hayden urges India’s struggling batter Virat Kohli to resist flashing outside and return to form at MCG

India’s Virat Kohli bats during training session at the Melbourne Cricket Ground yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

Australian batting great Matthew Hayden has urged Virat Kohli to draw inspiration from Sachin Tendulkar’s disciplined knock in Sydney and curb his tendency to flash outside the off-stump to regain form in the remaining two Tests of the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

Inconsistent Kohli

Kohli, who has had an inconsistent series so far with scores of 5, 100 not out, 7, 11, and 3 in his last five innings, has amassed just 126 runs at an average of 31.50.

“There could have been magnificent wins, there could have been losses, there could have been spinning conditions, I mean, you can list off a hundred different areas where Kohli, over his magnificent career, would have batted.



Matthew Hayden

“But in Melbourne, he’s going to have a good batting track. What he does need to do is find a way to continue staying at the crease. Flashing outside the off-stump is something that he’s going to have to resist,” Hayden told Star Sports.

“And I suggest — he gets in line with the ball a bit more and looks to play down the ground a little bit more...” Hayden cited Tendulkar’s iconic 241 not out during the 2004 Sydney Test as an example of how self-restraint can turn things around.

“I know he [Kohli] has a magnificent cover driver, but so did Sachin Tendulkar, and he put it away for a day. I sat in the gully licking my lips, thinking, you know what, this is magnificent, stubborn batting.” During the 2004 tour of Australia, Tendulkar, battling a lean patch, showcased remarkable self-restraint and determination by completely avoiding his trademark off-side drives for the entire 613 minutes he spent at the crease.

Remember what Sachin did

“I didn’t look like getting a catch that day, and yet I felt like I was in the game that entire series. So, Sachin put away the cover drive, worked his way, hit off his legs, took on the spin, and addressed the areas of concern. He put a big cross through them and said, 'Not on my watch today.’ Virat Kohli has got that personality, and I’m sure we’ll see it in Melbourne,”Hayden remarked.

