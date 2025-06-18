Breaking News
MLC 2025: Glenn Maxwell ties with Rohit Sharma for fourth-most T20 centuries

Updated on: 18 June,2025 04:57 PM IST  |  Oakland (US)
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The Australian all-rounder, nicknamed ‘The Big Show’ for his flamboyant and fearless strokeplay, hammered an unbeaten 106 off just 49 deliveries

Glenn Maxwell (Pic: AFP)

Glenn Maxwell rolled back the years with a sensational century, lighting up the Major League Cricket (MLC) stage with a vintage display of power-hitting for Washington Freedom (WSF) against Los Angeles Knight Riders (LAKR) in Oakland.

The Australian all-rounder, nicknamed ‘The Big Show’ for his flamboyant and fearless strokeplay, hammered an unbeaten 106 off just 49 deliveries. Maxwell fully lived up to the moniker, launching a relentless assault that included a staggering 13 sixes and just two boundaries. He struck at a blistering rate of 216.33, anchoring a crucial innings after WSF suffered an early collapse.



With this century, his eighth in T20 cricket, Maxwell joined elite company, tying with fellow Australians David Warner, Aaron Finch, India’s Rohit Sharma, England’s Jos Buttler, and Michael Klinger for the joint-fourth-most centuries in the format. Only Chris Gayle (22), Babar Azam (11), and the duo of Rilee Rossouw and Virat Kohli (9 each) have more T20 tons.

Maxwell’s leadership has been pivotal for Washington Freedom this season, especially in the absence of regular captain Steve Smith, who led them to the MLC title last year. After opting to bat first upon winning the toss, WSF got off to a shaky start, finding themselves struggling at 68/4. A brief but impactful cameo of 32 runs off 11 balls by Mitchell Owen provided early momentum, featuring four fours and two sixes.

From that precarious position, Maxwell took charge, stabilising the innings before launching into top gear in the death overs. His partnership with Obus Pienaar (14* off 10 balls) proved vital, especially in the final over bowled by Jason Holder, which went for 26 runs. Maxwell brought up his hundred in style during that over, guiding Washington Freedom to a formidable total of 208/5.

In the 2025 edition of MLC, Maxwell has been in red-hot form, amassing 149 runs from just three innings at an extraordinary average of 149.00 and a strike rate exceeding 204. His previous scores were 38* and 5, showcasing both consistency and impact. As things stand, he is the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament.

(With ANI inputs)

