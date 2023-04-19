Mohammed Siraj approached for ‘inside news’, RCB pacer reports incident to BCCI ACU

Mohammed Siraj said he got a call and at once reported to ACU officials, who are attached with the teams

Approached by an unknown person wanting 'inside news' about his team after 'losing a lot of money' in an IPL game, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pacer Mohammed Siraj promptly reported the matter the BCCI's Anti Corruption Unit (ACU). The star pacer, who is the leading wicket-taker for RCB with eight scalps, said he got a call and at once reported to ACU officials, who are attached with the teams.

RCB lost their previous match to Chennai Super Kings by eight runs at the Chinnaswamy stadium with fortunes swinging wildly. Sri Lankan pace bowler Matheesha Parthirana bowled two crucial death overs to restrict the home team to 218/8 in the chase of 226 and earn victory for CSK.

"It wasn't a bookie who approached Siraj. It is a driver from Hyderabad who is addicted to betting on matches. He had lost huge money and approached Siraj for inside information," a senior BCCI source privy to the developments told PTI on condition of anonymity. "Siraj reported the approach immediately. The law enforcement authorities have nabbed the man. More details are awaited."

The BCCI had beefed up its ACU network ever since the spot-fixing scandal, involving S Sreesanth, Ankeet Chavan, Ajit Chandila and the then CSK team principal Gurunath Meiyappan, came to public notice in 2013. Now, each team has a dedicated ACU official who stays in the same hotel and is there at the ground monitoring all movements.

There is also a mandatory ACU workshop for players on the dos and don'ts, and if any player fails to report a 'corrupt approach', there are sanctions imposed. Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan was suspended in 2021 as he failed to report a 'corrupt approach' during his IPL stint in the previous season.

RCB are currently placed eighth with four points after two wins and three defeats.

