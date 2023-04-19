Breaking News
Mumbai: Monsoon likely to be late, water stock low
Kandivli playschool abuse: Bail rejected, teachers ‘absconding’
Western Railway restores heritage lawn of Mumbai Central station
Mumbai: Water supply to be back to 100 per cent from April 23
Mumbai: Couple held for entering airport with fake tickets
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Mohammed Siraj approached for inside news RCB pacer reports incident to BCCI ACU

Mohammed Siraj approached for ‘inside news’, RCB pacer reports incident to BCCI ACU

Updated on: 19 April,2023 04:15 PM IST  |  Bengaluru
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Mohammed Siraj said he got a call and at once reported to ACU officials, who are attached with the teams

Mohammed Siraj approached for ‘inside news’, RCB pacer reports incident to BCCI ACU

Mohammed Siraj (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article
Mohammed Siraj approached for ‘inside news’, RCB pacer reports incident to BCCI ACU
x
00:00

Approached  by an unknown person wanting 'inside news' about his team after 'losing a lot of money' in an IPL game, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pacer Mohammed Siraj promptly reported the matter the BCCI's Anti Corruption Unit (ACU). The star pacer, who is the leading wicket-taker for RCB with eight scalps, said he got a call and at once reported to ACU officials, who are attached with the teams.


RCB lost their previous match to Chennai Super Kings by eight runs at the Chinnaswamy stadium with fortunes swinging wildly. Sri Lankan pace bowler Matheesha Parthirana bowled two crucial death overs to restrict the home team to 218/8 in the chase of 226 and earn victory for CSK.



"It wasn't a bookie who approached Siraj. It is a driver from Hyderabad who is addicted to betting on matches. He had lost huge money and approached Siraj for inside information," a senior BCCI source privy to the developments told PTI on condition of anonymity. "Siraj reported the approach immediately. The law enforcement authorities have nabbed the man. More details are awaited."


Also Read: CSK thrive on RCB’s inexperienced lower order

The BCCI had beefed up its ACU network ever since the spot-fixing scandal, involving S Sreesanth, Ankeet Chavan, Ajit Chandila and the then CSK team principal Gurunath Meiyappan, came to public notice in 2013. Now, each team has a dedicated ACU official who stays in the same hotel and is there at the ground monitoring all movements.

There is also a mandatory ACU workshop for players on the dos and don'ts, and if any player fails to report a 'corrupt approach', there are sanctions imposed. Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan was suspended in 2021 as he failed to report a 'corrupt approach' during his IPL stint in the previous season.

RCB are currently placed eighth with four points after two wins and three defeats. 

(With PTI inputs)

IPL 2023 IPL cricket news Mohammed Siraj royal challengers bangalore

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK