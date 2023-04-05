MS Dhoni: Bowl better or play under a new captain

CSK skipper MS Dhoni unhappy with his pacers for bowling too many extra deliveries and allowing LSG to come close to 217-run total at Chepauk

CSK skipper MS Dhoni (centre) with pacers Tushar Deshpande and Rajvardhan Hangargekar (right) during the match v LSG. Pic/PTI

Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has issued a stern warning to his bowlers to drastically cut down on no-balls and wides in their upcoming IPL matches, saying if they continue to give away free runs to the opposition, they will have to play under a new captain.

Dhoni’s warning came even as the four-time IPL champions defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 12 runs at the MA Chidambaram stadium on Monday.

The wicketkeeper-batter was not amused with the way his bowlers sprayed the ball all over the place, sending down three no-balls and 13 wides, though LSG were still restricted to 205 for 7 while chasing 218.

CSK had conceded four wides and two no-balls in the opener against defending champions Gujarat Titans in a close match, which Dhoni’s side lost by five wickets.

Too many errors

Young CSK pacer Rajvardhan Hangargekar bowled three wides and a no-ball in that match, while on Monday, against LSG, he bowled three more wides. Another CSK quick Tushar Deshpande, while taking two wickets on Monday, was guilty of bowling four wides and three no-balls. Veteran CSK bowler Deepak Chahar too was wayward on Monday, giving away five extra runs through wides.

“They’ll have to bowl no no-balls and less wides. We are bowling too many extra deliveries and need to cut them out otherwise they’ll be playing under a new captain,” Dhoni said bluntly at the post-match presentation.

Pitch throws up a surprise

Dhoni said he was surprised by the Chepauk pitch which produced a lot of runs on Monday.

“It was a terrific game, high-scoring game. All of us were thinking how the wicket will be. We had that doubt. It was a high-scoring game.”

Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul said his team did not have the ideal start after winning the toss and inviting CSK in to bat.

“The bowlers said it was sticky and moving a bit so there was something in it for them, but they didn’t put it in the right areas. When you have quality batters in the opposition, they will make you pay,” Rahul said.

Also read: Batted well but didn't capitalize: LSG skipper KL Rahul after losing to CSK

“When you bowl first on a fresh wicket, it takes time to understand what’s a good pace and line to bowl. [Devon] Conway and Rutu [Ruturaj Gaikwad] played some brilliant shots. It’s something for us to learn and get better at.”

21

No. of wides and no-balls bowled by CSK pacers in two matches so far

