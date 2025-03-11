MS Dhoni will be featuring in the IPL 2025 with the aim to chase his sixth title. Ahead of IPL 2025 season, Dhoni was retained as an uncapped player by CSK at Rs 4 crore

MS Dhoni (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article MS Dhoni leaves for Delhi ahead of IPL 2025 x 00:00

Former Team India captain and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) veteran MS Dhoni left for Delhi for the upcoming IPL 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

MS Dhoni will be featuring in the IPL 2025 with the aim to chase his sixth title. CSK will start their IPL 2025 campaign under Ruturaj Gaikwad's captaincy. The "Yellow Men" will start their season against Mumbai Indians (MI) at their home ground in Chepauk.

It will be a point to see, if the upcoming IPL 2025 will be MS Dhoni's last appearance in the cash-rich league. But since his retirement from the international circuit, there have been speculations over his retirement and when will the 43-year-old draw curtains on his IPL career.

Also Read: KL Rahul's redemption story: From the Ahmedabad heartbreak to Dubai's stunner

MS Dhoni claimed five IPL titles in the tournament's history.

Ahead of IPL 2025 season, Dhoni was retained as an uncapped player by CSK at Rs 4 crore. IPL had introduced a new rule ahead of last year's auction, allowing franchises to retain players in the uncapped category if they have not played international cricket for five years.

Since his retirement from international cricket in 2020, Dhoni has only appeared in the IPL. In the 2024 season, he scored 161 runs at a strike rate of 220 and an average of 53.66 after 11 innings, staying unbeaten eight times and fulfilling the role of a finisher for the five-time champions.

Dhoni is the sixth-highest run-getter in IPL history, with 5.243 runs in 264 matches and 229 innings at an average of 39.12, a strike rate of 137.53 and 24 fifties. His best score is 84*. Other than CSK, he also played for Rising Pune Supergiant (RPG), a now-defunct franchise, from 2016-17.

(With ANI Inputs)