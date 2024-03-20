'MSD is very mentally strong and looks supremely fit at 42': Sidhu

Speaking about the secret behind Dhoni’s success, former India cricketer Sidhu described him as an “exception to the rule” and a “man with paranormal abilities”

Navjot Singh Sidhu

The reason for Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s success at the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the age of 42 is his strong mentality which fosters his ability to switch on and switch off from cricket so that he can get into the groove quickly even though he does not play regularly at national or international level, former India opener Navjot Singh Sidhu said on Tuesday.

Dhoni has led Chennai Super Kings to five titles in IPL and will start the defence of their title when they take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the opening match of the 17th edition of the T20 tournament at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on March 22. Speaking about the secret behind Dhoni’s success, former India cricketer Sidhu described him as an “exception to the rule” and a “man with paranormal abilities”.

He said what Dhoni has done at the CSK is a miracle. “It really is a miracle what Dhoni has done. Once you are not in the swing of things, you tend to lose out. You look at Dhoni, how many years he has not been in the swing of things, and he comes as if nothing has happened. Therefore, this adds to his greatness and to his mental fortitude,” Sidhu was quoted as saying by Star Sports.

Sindhu said Dhoni is very strong mentally and is thus capable of standing like a Rock of Gibraltar for CSK in the last 3-4 overs. “He is very strong mentally, and more so, he looks supremely fit at 42. He is an expert coming in where three-four overs remain. So, if you are fit, and if you are prepared to play the game, the helicopter shot and all those things, I feel that it’s a miracle that someone like MS Dhoni still stands like the Rock of Gibraltar while others have fallen like nine pins.”

250

No of IPL matches MS Dhoni has played

