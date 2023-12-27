Mujeeb, Naveen, Farooqi unlikely to get NOC to be part of IPL

“By opting for their release, the Afghanistan Cricket Board has decided to take disciplinary measures against these players,” the board added

Mujeeb Ur Rahman

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) is unlikely to offer No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen Ul Haq and Fazalhaq Farooqi for the next two years, putting their participation in the Indian Premier League 2024 season in doubt.

According to a release issued by the ACB, the board has decided to delay the annual contracts for year 2024 for these players having formed a “dedicated committee to thoroughly investigate the matter”, after they expressed a desire to be released from their central contracts from January 1.

“The insistence on not signing the central contract for these players was their involvement in commercial leagues, prioritising their personal interests over playing for Afghanistan, which is regarded as a national responsibility,” the ACB said on its website.

“By opting for their release, the Afghanistan Cricket Board has decided to take disciplinary measures against these players,” the board added.

Afghanistan are also set to play a three-match T20I series against India with the first game to be played on January 11 in Mohali, second on January 14 in Indore and third on January 17 in Bangalore.

ACB added that Mujeeb, Naveen and Farooqi have also requested to “consider their consent for participation in the national events”. While Mujeeb was roped in by Kolkata Knight Riders for R2 crore during the auction earlier this month for IPL 2024.

