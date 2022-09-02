Mukesh Kumar impresses with three wickets v NZ ‘A’

Playing for a representative national side (India U-19, India U-23, India ‘A’ or Senior India) for the first time, the right-arm fast-medium bowler got the ball to move both ways and finished with figures of 13-4-34-3, with a wicket in each of his three spells

Representational images. Pic/iStock

Bengal seamer Mukesh Kumar bowled to a probing channel in all his spells as India ‘A’ stifled New Zealand ‘A’ to 156-5 before bad light stopped play on the opening day of the first unofficial Test here.

Playing for a representative national side (India U-19, India U-23, India ‘A’ or Senior India) for the first time, the right-arm fast-medium bowler got the ball to move both ways and finished with figures of 13-4-34-3, with a wicket in each of his three spells.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal