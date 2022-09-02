Breaking News
Mumbai pothole menace: Need 20 mins to cover 300 metres on Mulund-Airoli Road, say commuters
Mumbai records 272 new Covid-19 cases, 4 deaths
Karnataka: Seer accused of sexual assault case arrested by Police
Mumbai records 272 new Covid-19 cases, 4 deaths
Goa Police visits Sonali Phogat's house, meets revenue officials
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Mukesh Kumar impresses with three wickets v NZ A

Mukesh Kumar impresses with three wickets v NZ ‘A’

Updated on: 02 September,2022 08:29 AM IST  |  Bangalore
PTI |

Top

Playing for a representative national side (India U-19, India U-23, India ‘A’ or Senior India) for the first time, the right-arm fast-medium bowler got the ball to move both ways and finished with figures of 13-4-34-3, with a wicket in each of his three spells

Mukesh Kumar impresses with three wickets v NZ ‘A’

Representational images. Pic/iStock


Bengal seamer Mukesh Kumar bowled to a probing channel in all his spells as India ‘A’ stifled New Zealand ‘A’ to 156-5 before bad light stopped play on the opening day of the first unofficial Test here.


Playing for a representative national side (India U-19, India U-23, India ‘A’ or Senior India) for the first time, the right-arm fast-medium bowler got the ball to move both ways and finished with figures of 13-4-34-3, with a wicket in each of his three spells. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
test cricket cricket news sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK