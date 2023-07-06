Jaiswal is already a part of the Test squad. Joining him in a maiden T20 selection is Mumbai Indians left-hander Tilak Varma in the squad led by Hardik Pandya. The series begins in Trinidad on August 3

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Listen to this article Mumbai boy Yashasvi Jaiswal gets maiden India T20I call-up for West Indies series x 00:00

Talented Mumbai batter Yashasvi Jaiswal received his maiden T20I call-up on Wednesday, as the selectors picked the team for the five-match T20I series in the West Indies.

Jaiswal is already a part of the Test squad. Joining him in a maiden T20 selection is Mumbai Indians left-hander Tilak Varma in the squad led by Hardik Pandya. The series begins in Trinidad on August 3.

ADVERTISEMENT

No Rohit, Kohli

Senior batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have not been picked once again, an indication that they have been phased out of the shortest format .

Also Read: India vs West Indies: Elated Yashasvi Jaiswal vows to keep things simple & maintain discipline

Hyderabad left-hander Varma has been a notable member of the Mumbai Indians side for the past two seasons and with a strike-rate of 142-plus in 47 games, batting at No 5 has obviously attracted the national selection panel’s, led by Ajit Agarkar, attention.

Rinku misses out

While KKR left-hander Rinku Singh has missed out, it was more about not having a slot at the same position, considering there will be Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya and Sanju Samson also in the middle-order.

India’s T20I squad: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Surya Kumar Yadav (vc), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever