Updated on: 17 June,2022 08:21 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Harit Joshi | harit.joshi@mid-day.com

Justice Bhosale’s appointment faced stiff opposition from the MCA Apex Council members as some felt it can be done only at the Annual General Meeting as per the constitution and not in the Apex Council meeting

Mumbai Cricket Association clears Justice Dilip Bhosale’s appointment as Ombudsman and Ethics Officer

Representational images. Pic/iStock


After much deliberation, the Mumbai Cricket Association has given a green signal to appoint Dilip Bhosale, former chief justice of Allahabad High Court, as the Ombudsman and Ethics officer.   

Justice Bhosale’s appointment faced stiff opposition from the MCA Apex Council members as some felt it can be done only at the Annual General Meeting as per the constitution and not in the Apex Council meeting.




However, once the Apex Council got the majority to agree to the appointment, the MCA issued the appointment letter to Justice Bhosale, who has accepted the role.

He will join after recovering from a recent injury. Interestingly, Justice Bhosale’s appointment was mooted in the 85th AGM that the MCA had called on March 19, but later postponed four days before schedule.

