Mumbai Indians defeat UP Warriorz by 72 runs, set up WPL final against Delhi

Updated on: 24 March,2023 10:50 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Sent into bat, Mumbai Indians scored 182 for four. MI were off to a decent start but both their openers -- Hayley Matthews and Yastika Bhatia -- could not capitalise on their starts

Women's Premier League (Pic Courtesy: wplt20.com)


Mumbai Indians beat UP Warriorz by 72 runs in the Eliminator clash to enter the finals of the Women's Premier League here on Friday.


MI will face Delhi Capitals in the title clash on Sunday.



Sent into bat, Mumbai Indians scored 182 for four. MI were off to a decent start but both their openers -- Hayley Matthews and Yastika Bhatia -- could not capitalise on their starts.


Nat Sciver-Brunt top-scored for MI with a blistering 72 not out 

In reply, MI bowled out UPW for 110 in 17.4 overs, with Kiran Navgire making 43 off 27 balls.

Young pacer Issy Wong bagged 4/15 for MI during an excellent spell and also became the first ever player to pick up a hat-trick in the WPL.

Brief scores:

Mumbai Indians: 182/4 in 20 overs (Nat Sciver-Brunt 72 not out; Sophie Ecclestone 2/39).

UP Warriorz: 110 all out in 17.4 overs (Kiran Navgire 43; Issy Wong 4/15)

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

