Mumbai Indians defeat UP Warriorz by 72 runs, set up WPL final against Delhi

Women's Premier League (Pic Courtesy: wplt20.com)

Mumbai Indians beat UP Warriorz by 72 runs in the Eliminator clash to enter the finals of the Women's Premier League here on Friday.

MI will face Delhi Capitals in the title clash on Sunday.

Sent into bat, Mumbai Indians scored 182 for four. MI were off to a decent start but both their openers -- Hayley Matthews and Yastika Bhatia -- could not capitalise on their starts.

Nat Sciver-Brunt top-scored for MI with a blistering 72 not out

In reply, MI bowled out UPW for 110 in 17.4 overs, with Kiran Navgire making 43 off 27 balls.

Young pacer Issy Wong bagged 4/15 for MI during an excellent spell and also became the first ever player to pick up a hat-trick in the WPL.

Brief scores:

Mumbai Indians: 182/4 in 20 overs (Nat Sciver-Brunt 72 not out; Sophie Ecclestone 2/39).

UP Warriorz: 110 all out in 17.4 overs (Kiran Navgire 43; Issy Wong 4/15)

