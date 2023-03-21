Mumbai Indians, IPL 2023: Full schedule, match timings, full squad & venues

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will be looking for redemption in the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL)

Mumbai Indians (Pic Courtesy: BCCI/IPL)

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will be looking for redemption in the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). It has been, beyond a shadow of a doubt, a campaign to forget for Mumbai, who registered an unwanted record of having lost eight matches in a row last year. One reckons their dismal outing in the mega auction was an initial point of trigger for the impending disaster, the failures of openers Sharma and Ishan only added fuel to the fire.

Things have indeed become tougher for the heavyweights, but given their rich experience and ability to identify talent to rise to the occasion, it will be hard for anyone to suppress them. They finished rock-bottom for the first time in the tournament's history and became subject to much scrutiny for their poor bowling display.

Though Mumbai caught hold of Jofra Archer last year, it was obvious that he wouldn't be available for the following season. However, MI found some gems like Tilak Varma, Dewald Brevis, and Tim David, who will look to leave an indelible mark in the squad. Mumbai had to replace Kieron Pollard, who decided to retire from the IPL, and broke the bank for Australia's Cameron Green with a whopping INR 17.5 crore winning bid.

Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023: Full Schedule

April 2 – MI vs Royal Challengers Bangalore – Bengaluru (7:30 PM IST)

April 8 – MI vs Chennai Super Kings – Mumbai (7:30 PM IST)

April 11 – MI vs Delhi Capitals – Delhi (7:30 PM IST)

April 16 – MI vs Kolkata Knight Riders – Mumbai (3:30 PM IST)

April 18 – MI vs Sunrisers Hyderabad – Hyderabad (7:30 PM IST)

April 22 – MI vs Punjab Kings – Mumbai (7:30 PM IST)

April 25 – MI vs Gujarat Titans – Ahmedabad (7:30 PM IST)

April 30 – MI vs Rajasthan Royals – Mumbai (7:30 PM IST)

May 3 – MI vs Punjab Kings – Mohali (7:30 PM IST)

May 6 – MI vs Chennai Super Kings – Chennai (7:30 PM IST)

May 9 – MI vs Royal Challengers Bangalore – Mumbai (7:30 PM IST)

May 12 – MI vs Gujarat Titans – Mumbai (7:30 PM IST)

May 16 – MI vs Lucknow Super Giants – Lucknow (7:30 PM IST)

May 21 – MI vs Sunrisers Hyderabad – Mumbai (7:30 PM IST)

Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023: Complete squad

Rohit Sharma (c), Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Jofra Archer, Jasprit Bumrah, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Cameron Green, Jhye Richardson, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Raghav Goyal