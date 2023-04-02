Breaking News
IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians ride on Tilak Varma's heroics, post 171/7 in 20 overs

Updated on: 02 April,2023 10:13 PM IST  |  Bengaluru
mid-day online correspondent |

Mumbai Indians rode on Tilak Varma's stroke-filled unbeaten half-century to post a fighting total of 171 for seven against a formidable Royal Challengers Bangalore side in their campaign opener on Sunday

Tilak Varma (Pic: @ipl/Twitter/BCCI)


Mumbai Indians rode on Tilak Varma's stroke-filled unbeaten half-century to post a fighting total of 171 for seven against a formidable Royal Challengers Bangalore side in their campaign opener on Sunday. Varma scored unbeaten 84 off 46 balls and decorated his knock with nine boundaries and four sixes to help Mumbai post a competitive total after being sent into bat. He was the lone bright spot in MI's batting department, as wickets kept falling like a pack of cards since the third over of the innings.


The 20-year-old batted with aplomb, smashed a scintillating fifty, and steadied the ship when all was over. Sent in to bat, five-time champions Mumbai had a poor start but Varma, coming off a successful last season, delivered the goods as he held the innings together with an unbeaten 46-ball 84-run knock. He decorated his innings with nine boundaries and four sixes.




Follow live blog here: RCB vs MI live updates: Gritty youngster Tilak Varma powers Mumbai Indians to 171/7

Coming to the match, RCB bowlers had reduced MI to 20 for three in 5.2 overs after skipper Faf du Plessis opted to bowl but Varma played a lone hand, adding 50 and 48 with Nehal Wadhera (21) and Arshad Khan (15 not out) for the fifth and eighth wickets respectively.

The IPL has, over the years, provided the right platform for lesser-known commodities to display their wares, rub shoulders with the greats of the game that at the end of it, everyone is regarded as equal on the field of play. You may have played in excess of 200 IPL matches or are playing your first, it is a level-playing field out there with even contest between bat and ball. This holds true for every other emerging player, Tilak would know better. 

After all, not all heroes wear capes! 

(With PTI inputs)

