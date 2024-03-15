Mumbai’s might against Bangalore’s brilliance

Mumbai's biggest strength comes from their previous experience of being in knockout/playoffs before this season, and the fact that they have managed to retain the most of the core of their team throughout the two seasons in the WPL

Captains Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana at the toss (Pic: @wplt20/x)

To call Mumbai Indians (MI) the most consistent team in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) will not be overstating it by any stretch. Of the two seasons played so far, MI have made the final on both occasions, even winning the inaugural edition.