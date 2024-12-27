‘My heart rate was up’, says Sam’s brother on teenager ramping Bumrah

Revealing in the joy of Konstas’ hitting a breathtaking half-century on debut have been his family members, including his elder brother Billy

The foundation of Sam Konstas’ whirlwind 60 off 65 balls on his Australia Test debut against India in the fourth Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground was of the teenager playing ramp shots and taking down the lethal Jasprit Bumrah in a way no one ever thought would happen.

Revealing in the joy of Konstas’ hitting a breathtaking half-century on debut have been his family members, including his elder brother Billy. “In the backyard, we did have the auto-wicketkeeper, so the ramp [shot] was out of play. I didn’t know what to expect, to be honest with you.

“I was shaking, my heart rate was up, and I was like, ‘Sammy, straight bat, straight bat’, but yeah … it works! We had no expectation coming into today. We were just taking it moment by moment,” said Billy on SEN Radio.

Asked about his view on Konstas’ shoulder collision with Virat Kohli, Billy said, “I didn’t mind it — it added a bit of a spectacle to cricket, a bit of rugby league action going on in the cricket space. Out on the field [Sam] has got such a hard exterior, but off the field he’s such a humble guy.”

