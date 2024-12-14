Breaking News
'Nahi ho raha...': Jasprit Bumrah's frustration with lack of swing caught on stump mic; WATCH

Updated on: 14 December,2024 12:18 PM IST  |  Brisbane
Only 13.2 overs were bowled during the first session and there was no further play, much to the disappointment of the big crowd that had filed into the Gabba

Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the fall of a wicket with teammates during the second Test (Pic: AFP)

Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah was heard expressing frustration over the lack of swing on Day 1 of the third Test against Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane on Saturday.


Despite the overcast conditions and just 13.2 overs of play being possible in the first session due to rain, the fast bowlers found little to no movement in the air. Bumrah, in particular, was caught on the stump mic voicing his concerns.


During the fifth over of the match, Bumrah attempted to adjust his length in search of more movement off the pitch. However, he quickly realized that there was no swing to be had. "Nahi ho raha swing, kahin bhi kar (There is no swing, no matter where you bowl)," Bumrah was heard saying as he returned to his mark.


Play was abandoned shortly after tea with Australia finishing the day on 28-0 with Usman Khawaja 19 not out and Nathan McSweeney on four after India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to field.

Only 13.2 overs were bowled during the first session and there was no further play, much to the disappointment of the big crowd that had filed into the Gabba. At one stage the outfield resembled a lake but as the weather eased the water drained away quickly, leaving only a few small areas still affected. However, the rain persisted throughout the day and the umpires eventually called off play midway through the final session.

Play will begin 30 minutes earlier for the remaining four days with a minimum of 98 overs to be bowled each day. However, while the forecast is better for Sunday, there is more rain predicted early next week. After a week of downpours in Brisbane, Rohit would have expected plenty of movement from his opening bowlers, but they struggled to find their length.

Spearhead Jasprit Bumrah appeared down on pace early and Mohammed Siraj was equally unthreatening. The forecasted rain first came 25 minutes into the day's play, causing a half-hour delay, and when the players returned Akash Deep at last found the perfect length with movement in the air and off the wicket. He troubled McSweeney in particular, but 35 minutes later much heavier rain sent the players from the field for the second time.

The five-match series is evenly poised with India thrashing Australia in the first Test in Perth and Australia recording an equally impressive victory in Adelaide. The Australians, as expected, brought back Josh Hazlewood for Scott Boland after he recovered from a side strain. India dropped spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and fast bowler Harshit Rana, replacing them with Ravindra Jadeja and Deep.

(With agency inputs)

