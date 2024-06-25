“The coach sends a message out to say slow it down, slow it down and the first slip just dives on the ground needlessly. That is unacceptable. Gone off anyway. I get that might have gone off anyway for the rain,” said Simon Doull on air

Gulbadin Naib. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Naib’s cramp incident during Afghanistan vs Bangladesh match sparks off controversy x 00:00

Gulbadin Naib dramatically falling on his back, clutching his thigh, in the T20 World Cup match against Bangladesh caused both amusement and annoyance as former players questioned the genuineness of his discomfort.

Naib, who was fielding in the slip cordon, complained of cramps during the 12th over bowled by spinner Noor Ahmad, after Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott was seen asking his players to slow down as Bangladesh had fallen behind on the Duckworth-Lewis par score in the rain-hit Super 8 clash.

“The coach sends a message out to say slow it down, slow it down and the first slip just dives on the ground needlessly. That is unacceptable. Gone off anyway. I get that might have gone off anyway for the rain,” said Simon Doull on air.

Zimbabwean commentator Pommie Mbangwa quipped: “Oscar, Emmy?”.

