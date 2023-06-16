Afghanistan trails by 617 runs with two days left and would need to rewrite the record books to get an unlikely victory

Bangladesh put up 382 in its first innings before dismissing Afghanistan for 146. (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article Najmul, Mominul hit centuries as Bangladesh close in on victory vs Afghanistan x 00:00

Najmul Hossain and Mominul Haque smashed quickfire tons as Bangladesh closed in on a victory in the one-off Test against Afghanistan after setting up an improbable 662-run target for the opponent on Friday.

Najmul followed his 146 from the first innings with 124, making him the second Bangladesh batter to hit a century in both innings of a Test, while Mominul, the first Bangladeshi to achieve the feat, brought up his first century since April 2021 with an unbeaten 121 as Bangladesh declared its second innings on 425-4.

ADVERTISEMENT

Afghanistan batted 11 overs to score 45-2 before bad light brought a premature end to Day 3.

Afghanistan trails by 617 runs with two days left and would need to rewrite the record books to get an unlikely victory. To make matters worse, its captain Hashmatullah Shahidi had to retire after being hit in the head by a bouncer from fast bowler Taskin Ahmed.

Afghanistan's bowling attack struggled to create any chances, while the Bangladesh batters got enough loose deliveries to punish with ease after resuming Day 3 at 134-1.

Also Read: Zakir, Najmul help Bangladesh take huge lead over Afghanistan

Opener Zakir Hasan scored 71 off 95 deliveries before perishing while going for a third run, ending a 173-run second-wicket partnership.

After playing in limited-overs style, Najmul completed his fourth test century off 115 balls, nudging occasional bowler Hashmatullah Shahidi behind square for a single.

Left-arm wrist spinner Zahir Khan momentarily intervened in Bangladesh's run-fest, taking two wickets in three balls.

After hitting 15 boundaries in his 151-ball knock, Shanto fell, clipping one to short midwicket. Veteran Mushfiqur Rahim miscued a reverse sweep, after hitting a six on the previous delivery.

Mominul and Liton Das then denied Afghanistan any success, with the former guiding a short delivery off pacer Yamin Ahmadzai over the keeper for a boundary to reach his 12th century.

Liton, who was not out on 66 on his captaincy debut, picked up his 16th half-century, also hitting a boundary through a fine leg against Zahir.

Bangladesh put up 382 in its first innings before dismissing Afghanistan for 146.