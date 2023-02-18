England women cricketers Sciver & better half Katherine to be known by married names

Recently, Natalie became the joint most expensive player at the Women’s Premier League (WPL) auction as Mumbai Indians bought her for Rs 3.20 crore

Natalie Sciver and Katherine Brunt

England women’s cricketers Natalie Sciver and Katherine Brunt, who were married in May last year, have decided to use their married names Sciver-Brunt moving forward.

After both were included in England’s team for the T20 World Cup warm-up match against New Zealand, which England won by 38 runs, the ECB tweeted this picture (left) of the couple and wrote: “Two new names on the scorecard! Our all-rounders will go by their married name moving forward-introducing the Sciver-Brunts.”

Also Read: Women's T20 World Cup: England favourites against Ireland

Recently, Natalie became the joint most expensive player at the Women’s Premier League (WPL) auction as Mumbai Indians bought her for Rs 3.20 crore. MI spent Rs 1.40 crore more on her than their captain Harmanpreet Kaur (Rs 1.8 crore), who is currently leading the Indian team in the World Cup in South Africa.