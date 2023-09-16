Naseem Shah injury: The 20-year-old pacer suffered a shoulder injury during Pakistan's Super-4 clash against arch-rival India in an Asia Cup match in Sri Lanka

Naseem Shah (Pic: AFP)

A cloud of uncertainty hangs over Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah's participation in the forthcoming World Cup, set to be held in India next month. The 20-year-old pacer suffered a shoulder injury during Pakistan's Super-4 clash against arch-rival India in an Asia Cup match in Sri Lanka. To make things worse, Shah walked off during the 46th over Indian innings after injuring the right shoulder muscle.

Pakistan bowling coach Morne Morkel had earlier said missing Naseem was a big blow to the side's hopes of qualification in the Asia Cup final. Naseem, who injured his right shoulder during the match against India, was replaced by Zaman Khan.

Zaman, a young fast bowler who has had a typical rag to riches story, belongs to a poor family from Mirpur in PoK. He played first for Rawlakot Hawks in the Kashmir League and has now appeared in T20 leagues in Canada and Sri Lanka. He has not played any first class game but has represented Pakistan in six T20 Internationals against Afghanistan and New Zealand.

"Obviously, it is a big blow (absence of Naseem). It is unfortunate that he picked some little niggles. But what a fantastic opportunity for the guys you know coming in. After going down against India, it's a must win game for us tomorrow. I'm quite excited to see new guys stepping in and showing some character," said Morkel during the pre-match press-conference.

According to ESPNCricinfo, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has analysed the scans he underwent in Dubai, which indicate that he could be ruled out for the year-remainder, effectively ruling him out of the World Cup.

With Pakistan set to play three Tests in Australia in December, Shah's participation in the same appears dicey for now. The PCB is still awaiting the results of a secondary scan, which is due to arrive in the coming days.

Although Shah was replaced by Zaman Khan in the Asia Cup, Pakistan failed to make it to the final.

