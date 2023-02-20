Nathan Lyon becomes Ravindra Jadeja's sole IG follower 'for 24 hours' after hilarious on-field banter

Star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja led the demolition of Australia batting line-up as he claimed a career-best 7-42 in the second Border-Gavaskar Trophy encounter on Sunday

Indian Players Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with Axar Patel after dismissing last wicket Matthew Kuhnemann during the third day of the 2nd test cricket match between India and Australia, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. (Pic Courtesy: PTI)

Star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja led the demolition of Australia batting line-up as he claimed a career-best 7-42 in the second Border-Gavaskar Trophy encounter on Sunday. He, along with spin maestro Ravichandran Ashwin, routed Australia for a paltry 113 in the international cricket and spearheading India’s charge in the series, Jadeja posted a cryptic story on Instagram informing that he will be following Australian spinner Nathan Lyon for about a day.

“Following my friend @nath.lyon421 for 24 hours,” captioned the 34-year-old, who was following none on the micro-blogging platform till Lyon on Sunday, besides adding laughter emojis. Interestingly, Lyon also could not help but share a screenshot of Jadeja’s story on his own Instagram handle.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma: Comebacks aren’t easy, but Jadeja is brilliant

The lanky Indian all-rounder added a major feat to his name on Sunday, as it was the first time in 21 years that a spinner scalped seven wickets out of which five were bowled dismissals. The last time a spinner claimed five bowled dismissals in an innings was former Indian captain Anil Kumble against the Proteas in Joburg in 1992. If seen overall, Shoaib Akhtar achieved a similar feat against New Zealand in 2002. This was also the second time that Jadeja went on to become a Player of the Match, courtesy of his 17 wickets in the two Tests combined, after his return to top-level cricket since injury.

Also Read: Ravindra Jadeja takes 7/42 to put India on cusp of another big win

Overall, this was Jadeja’s 12th fifer in Tests, as he bagged a match-haul of 10 wickets conceding 110 runs. His previous innings’ best came against England in 2016.

As it stands, the once mighty Australian top order fell prey to India's spin onslaught as they kept losing wickets in quick succession, having mistimed the deliveries and thus, executing some atrocious shot selection.