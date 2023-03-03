Breaking News
Five men enjoy booze party on Gujarat-bound train, de-boarded
Thane-Borivli tunnel work could start before monsoon
New BMC plan targets clean-up of Mumbai ponds
Mumbai: 25 per cent discount for women at civic swimming pools
Mumbai Crime: Woman robs own house of cash and jewellery to run away with ex

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Nathan Lyon Im happy to get batters to defend

Nathan Lyon: I’m happy to get batters to defend

Updated on: 03 March,2023 09:17 AM IST  |  Indore
PTI |

Top

“It doesn’t matter what wicket I’m playing on. If I can get somebody to defend, I’m pretty happy. That’s the nuts and bolts of my secret, to try and get guys defending me for long periods

Nathan Lyon: I’m happy to get batters to defend

Australia's Nathan Lyon fields during the second day of the third Test cricket match between India and Australia at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. Pic/AFP


In search of wickets, most spinners don’t mind getting hit for an odd boundary or two, but veteran Australian spinner Nathan Lyon is happier when batters are defending him for long periods of time.


“It doesn’t matter what wicket I’m playing on. If I can get somebody to defend, I’m pretty happy. That’s the nuts and bolts of my secret, to try and get guys defending me for long periods. That means I’m putting the balls in the right areas. Saying that, I don’t mind if guys try and hit me. I have been hit for the most number of sixes in Test history so I’m not afraid to be hit for a six.”



Also read: Nathan Lyon eight them and how!


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

border-gavaskar trophy test cricket cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK