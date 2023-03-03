Nathan Lyon: I’m happy to get batters to defend

“It doesn’t matter what wicket I’m playing on. If I can get somebody to defend, I’m pretty happy. That’s the nuts and bolts of my secret, to try and get guys defending me for long periods

Australia's Nathan Lyon fields during the second day of the third Test cricket match between India and Australia at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. Pic/AFP

In search of wickets, most spinners don’t mind getting hit for an odd boundary or two, but veteran Australian spinner Nathan Lyon is happier when batters are defending him for long periods of time.

“It doesn’t matter what wicket I’m playing on. If I can get somebody to defend, I’m pretty happy. That’s the nuts and bolts of my secret, to try and get guys defending me for long periods. That means I’m putting the balls in the right areas. Saying that, I don’t mind if guys try and hit me. I have been hit for the most number of sixes in Test history so I’m not afraid to be hit for a six.”

