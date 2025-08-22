The tournament, featuring eight teams, will take place as scheduled from 30 September to 2 November, with no changes to match dates. The Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai has been added to the roster of world-class venues and is slated to host five matches, including three league-stage encounters, a semi-final, and potentially the final

The Women’s ODI World Cup will now see Navi Mumbai step in as one of the five host venues, replacing Bengaluru, after the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium was rendered unavailable. The International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed the change on Thursday while releasing a revised schedule for the highly anticipated tournament, to be held in India and Sri Lanka.

The Women’s ODI World Cup will now see Navi Mumbai step in as one of the five host venues, replacing Bengaluru, after the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium was rendered unavailable. The International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed the change on Thursday while releasing a revised schedule for the highly anticipated tournament, to be held in India and Sri Lanka.

The tournament, featuring eight teams, will take place as scheduled from 30 September to 2 November, with no changes to match dates. The Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai has been added to the roster of world-class venues and is slated to host five matches, including three league-stage encounters, a semi-final, and potentially the final of the tournament.

The other confirmed venues remain unchanged:

ACA Stadium, Guwahati

Holkar Stadium, Indore

ACA-VDCA Stadium, Visakhapatnam

R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo (Sri Lanka)

The final, scheduled for November 2, will be held either in Navi Mumbai or Colombo, depending on the semifinal outcomes. The first semifinal is set for October 29 in Guwahati or Colombo, while the second semifinal will take place in Navi Mumbai on October 30.

Speaking on the revised arrangements, ICC Chairman Jay Shah expressed confidence in Navi Mumbai’s suitability as a host city, especially considering its growing significance in women’s cricket.

“Navi Mumbai has emerged as a genuine home for women’s cricket in recent years,” Shah stated. “The support it has received during international fixtures and the Women’s Premier League has been remarkable, creating an atmosphere that elevates the players and inspires fans. I am certain that the same energy will define the big matches of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup as it returns to India after 12 years.”

Shah also highlighted the broader importance of the tournament: “We stand at a pivotal moment in the journey of the women’s game. This World Cup has the potential to be remembered as one of those defining milestones that shaped the sport’s future, not only in India but across the cricketing world.”

The final of the tournament will be held either in Colombo or Navi Mumbai on 2 November, with the first semi-final set to be in Guwahati or Colombo on 29 October and the second semi-final in Navi Mumbai on 30 October.