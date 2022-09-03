Breaking News
Updated on: 03 September,2022 08:30 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Chopra had presented one of his javelins to Modi when PM hosted Indian athletes after the Tokyo Games.

Neeraj Chopra’s javelin was bought by BCCI

Neeraj Chopra competes in the men's javelin event during the Diamond League. Pic/ AFP


It was BCCI, which had made a winning bid of Rs 1.5 crore for Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra’s javelin when Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s collection of mementos was e-auctioned last year, a Cricket Board official told PTI on Friday. 


Chopra had presented one of his javelins to Modi when PM hosted Indian athletes after the Tokyo Games. The javelin was part of many items that were presented during the e-auction, which took place between  September and October in 2021.


