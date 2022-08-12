Neesham, Williamson help NZ beat Windies

Neesham struck three fours from the last three balls and 23 runs from the last over of the innings as New Zealand made 185-5 after being sent in to bat at Sabina Park on Wednesday

Jimmy Neesham

A solid innings of 47 by returning captain Kane Williamson and a dashing 33 from 15 balls by Jimmy Neesham propelled New Zealand to a 13-run win over the West Indies in the first of three Twenty20 internationals.

Neesham struck three fours from the last three balls and 23 runs from the last over of the innings as New Zealand made 185-5 after being sent in to bat at Sabina Park on Wednesday. Left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner took 3-19 as New Zealand restricted the West Indies to 172-7 in 20 overs.

