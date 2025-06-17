The game, part of a tri-nation series also featuring hosts Scotland, initially seemed to tilt in the Netherlands’ favour. After being asked to bat first, they posted a competitive total of 152 for seven, anchored by steady middle-order contributions

A still from the match (Photo: @KNCBcricket/X)

Listen to this article Netherlands vs Nepal sees first-ever third Super Over in men’s cricket x 00:00

In a dramatic and unprecedented T20I showdown in Glasgow on Monday, cricket witnessed a historic first, a match that extended into not one, not two, but three Super Overs, as the Netherlands edged past Nepal in a heart-stopping contest.

The game, part of a tri-nation series also featuring hosts Scotland, initially seemed to tilt in the Netherlands’ favour. After being asked to bat first, they posted a competitive total of 152 for seven, anchored by steady middle-order contributions. Nepal's chase appeared to falter until tailender Nandan Yadav produced two crucial boundaries in the final over, dramatically leveling the scores and forcing the contest into a Super Over.

Netherlands vs Nepal Last Over & 3 Super Overs Ball By Ball pic.twitter.com/43RQEgS6et — PCT Replays 2.0 (@ReplaysPCT) June 16, 2025

What followed was a sequence of extraordinary events. Nepal batted first in the initial Super Over, with opener Kushal Bhurtel launching a blistering assault, two sixes and a four off Daniel Doram took them to 19 runs. But Dutch opener Max O'Dowd responded in kind, matching Bhurtel’s fireworks with two sixes and a four of his own, ensuring the scores remained level and pushing the match into a second Super Over.

In the second iteration, the Netherlands batted first and posted 18 runs, with O'Dowd once again in destructive form, joined this time by skipper Scott Edwards, who added a six to the tally. Yet again, Nepal refused to back down. Captain Rohit Paudel cleared the ropes, and Dipendra Singh Airee added a six and a four to tie the score once more, setting the stage for a third and decisive Super Over, a first in history.

The third Super Over, however, proved one-sided. Batting first, Nepal suffered a dramatic collapse, losing both wickets without scoring a run, as off-spinner Zach Lion-Cachet turned hero with two quick dismissals. With only a single run required for victory, Netherlands’ Michael Levitt struck the first ball for six, sealing a famous and record-breaking win. Lion-Cachet’s all-round performance earned him the Player of the Match honour.

Meanwhile, the match brought back memories of the iconic 2019 World Cup final between England and New Zealand, which was decided by boundary count after a tied Super Over, a rule that was later amended to allow for additional Super Overs in such scenarios. That change was already witnessed once in a T20I between India and Afghanistan, but never before had a men’s international fixture extended to a third Super Over.