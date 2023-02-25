Breaking News
Mumbai police recruitment drive: Another day, another candidate collapses
Four out of 10 Mumbaikars are at high risk of heart diseases
Mumbai: Wedding season on, Kadak gang back on street
Maharashtra HSC exam 2023: Seven students in distress saved from losing academic year
Mumbai: Cops hunt for man who wrecked grotto

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > New India Assurance IDBI register victories

New India Assurance, IDBI register victories

Updated on: 25 February,2023 08:16 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

Batting first at the Cross Maidan, New India piled up 194-7 in 20 overs thanks to Kunwar, Sumit Mishra (36), Jagdish Shetty (32) and Hrithik Patil (30). Prem Devkar (2-44) was Central Bank’s best bowler. In response, Central Bank managed 111-8

New India Assurance, IDBI register victories

Representational image. Pic/iStock


All-rounder Vinay Kunwar’s 30 and 3-8 helped New India Assurance record an authoritative 83-run win over Central Bank of India in the Insurance Shield T20 Inter-Office Cricket Tournament, organised by Oriental Insurance under the aegis of Mumbai Cricket Association.


Batting first at the Cross Maidan, New India piled up 194-7 in 20 overs thanks to Kunwar, Sumit Mishra (36), Jagdish Shetty (32) and Hrithik Patil (30). Prem Devkar (2-44) was Central Bank’s best bowler. In response, Central Bank managed 111-8. 



In another match, IDBI clinched a narrow three-wicket win over CIPLA, who scored 128-9 in 20 overs.  


Also Read: MCA’s satellite academies in Thane, Navi Mumbai to open in May

mumbai cricket association cricket news sports news sports Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK