New India Assurance, IDBI register victories

Representational image. Pic/iStock

All-rounder Vinay Kunwar’s 30 and 3-8 helped New India Assurance record an authoritative 83-run win over Central Bank of India in the Insurance Shield T20 Inter-Office Cricket Tournament, organised by Oriental Insurance under the aegis of Mumbai Cricket Association.

Batting first at the Cross Maidan, New India piled up 194-7 in 20 overs thanks to Kunwar, Sumit Mishra (36), Jagdish Shetty (32) and Hrithik Patil (30). Prem Devkar (2-44) was Central Bank’s best bowler. In response, Central Bank managed 111-8.

In another match, IDBI clinched a narrow three-wicket win over CIPLA, who scored 128-9 in 20 overs.

