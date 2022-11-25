New Zealand beat India by seven wickets in first ODI, take 1-0 lead in series

New Zealand beat India by seven wickets in the first ODI to take 1-0 lead in the three-match series here on Friday

Pic/official Instagram handle of New Zealand

New Zealand beat India by seven wickets in the first ODI to take 1-0 lead in the three-match series here on Friday.

The home side chased down the 307-run target with 17 balls to spare, reaching 309 for 3 in 47. 1 overs.

Tom Latham remained unbeaten on 145 while captain Kane Williamson stuck an unbeaten 94.

For India, debutant Umran Malik took two wickets for 66 runs while Shardul Thakur got one.

Earlier, India posted 306 for 7 after being put in to bat.

Shreyas Iyer top-scored with 80 off 76 balls while captain Shikhar Dhawan (72) and Shubman Gill (50) made half-centuries.

For New Zealand, Lockie Ferguson and Tim Southee took three wickets apiece.

Brief Scores:

India: 306 for 7 in 50 overs (Shreyas Iyer 80, Shikhar Dhawan 72, Shubman Gill 50; Lockie Ferguson 3/59, Tim Southee 3/73).

New Zealand: 309 for 3 in 47.1 overs (Tom Latham 145 not out, Kane Williamson 94 not out; Umran Malik 2/66).

