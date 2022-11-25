×
Breaking News
Mumbai: Maharashtra govt asks BMC chief to draw ward boundaries
Mumbai: Long process to woo shopkeepers along Malad bridge commences
After Centre suggests third measles shot, BMC asks: when?
Clue that led to Aftab Poonawala’s arrest: Web search history
Mumbai: BMC again calls for bids to concretise 400 km of roads

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > New Zealand beat India by seven wickets in first ODI take 1 0 lead in series

New Zealand beat India by seven wickets in first ODI, take 1-0 lead in series

Updated on: 25 November,2022 03:11 PM IST  |  Auckland
PTI |

Top

New Zealand beat India by seven wickets in the first ODI to take 1-0 lead in the three-match series here on Friday

New Zealand beat India by seven wickets in first ODI, take 1-0 lead in series

Pic/official Instagram handle of New Zealand


New Zealand beat India by seven wickets in the first ODI to take 1-0 lead in the three-match series here on Friday.


The home side chased down the 307-run target with 17 balls to spare, reaching 309 for 3 in 47. 1 overs.



Tom Latham remained unbeaten on 145 while captain Kane Williamson stuck an unbeaten 94.


For India, debutant Umran Malik took two wickets for 66 runs while Shardul Thakur got one.

Also read: New Zealand win toss, opt to field against India in 1st ODI; Arshdeep, Umran make debuts

Earlier, India posted 306 for 7 after being put in to bat.

Shreyas Iyer top-scored with 80 off 76 balls while captain Shikhar Dhawan (72) and Shubman Gill (50) made half-centuries.

For New Zealand, Lockie Ferguson and Tim Southee took three wickets apiece.

Brief Scores:
India: 306 for 7 in 50 overs (Shreyas Iyer 80, Shikhar Dhawan 72, Shubman Gill 50; Lockie Ferguson 3/59, Tim Southee 3/73).
New Zealand: 309 for 3 in 47.1 overs (Tom Latham 145 not out, Kane Williamson 94 not out; Umran Malik 2/66).

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
new zealand india cricket news sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK