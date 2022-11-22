New Zealand opt to bat against India in 3rd T20I

New Zealand skipper Tim Southee won the toss and elected to bat against India in the third and final T20 International at the McLean Park here on Tuesday

Both teams have made one change each. Harshal Patel came in for Washington Sundar in the Indian team while Mark Chapman replaced Kiwi captain Kane Williamson, who missed out due to a pre-arrange medical appointment.

India lead the three-match series 1-0. The first match was washed out.

Teams:

India: Hardik Pandya(c), Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant(wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer,Deepak Hooda, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj and Yuzvendra Chahal.

New Zealand: Tim Southee(c), Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, and Lockie Ferguson.

