New Zealand women and men's cricket teams to get equal pay

New Zealand players. Pic/AFP

In a first in world cricket, New Zealand men and women will receive the same match fees across formats and competitions, according to a ground-breaking five-year deal between the sports’ governing body in the country and the players’ association.

“It’s a massive step forward and will be a huge drawcard for young women and girls,” White Ferns captain Sophie Devine said.

