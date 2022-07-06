Breaking News
New Zealand women and men's cricket teams to get equal pay

Updated on: 06 July,2022 07:37 AM IST  |  Christchurch
Agencies |

“It’s a massive step forward and will be a huge drawcard for young women and girls,” White Ferns captain Sophie Devine said

New Zealand players. Pic/AFP


In a first in world cricket, New Zealand men and women will receive the same match fees across formats and competitions, according to a ground-breaking five-year deal between the sports’ governing body in the country and the players’ association. 

“It’s a massive step forward and will be a huge drawcard for young women and girls,” White Ferns captain Sophie Devine said.




