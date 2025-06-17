"It feels like the right time for me to start stepping away," said the 35-year-old Devine, who has played in 152 ODIs and 146 T20 internationals

New Zealand women's cricket captain Sophie Devine said Tuesday that she will retire from one-day internationals after the World Cup later this year, adding it was the "right time" to step away. Devine, who has been captain since 2020, led New Zealand to T20 World Cup glory last year in Dubai.

"It feels like the right time for me to start stepping away," said the 35-year-old Devine, who has played in 152 ODIs and 146 T20 internationals. "It's important that everyone knows I'm focused and dedicated to giving this group everything I can before I step away. "I'm really excited by where this young group's going and I'm looking forward to playing my part in the next six to nine months."

Devine, who will remain available to play T20 internationals, took a break from international cricket earlier this year to prioritise her mental health, having taken two months out in 2021 for similar reasons. The Women's World Cup will be played in India and Sri Lanka from September until November.

