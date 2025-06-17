Breaking News
Four dead, 18 injured as bridge on Indrayani river collapses in Pune district
Bus conductor assaulted in Chembur; CCTV cameras non-functional, alleges Union
Mumbai reports 22 Covid-19 cases, 40 across Maharashtra
Ahmedabad plane crash: Former CM Vijay Rupani's funeral on Monday, Gujarat declares state mourning
Thane's Mogarpada to become Mumbai’s biggest Metro depot for four key lines
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > New Zealand womens captain Sophie Devine to retire from ODIs

New Zealand women's captain Sophie Devine to retire from ODIs

Updated on: 17 June,2025 09:26 AM IST  |  Wellington
AFP |

Top

"It feels like the right time for me to start stepping away," said the 35-year-old Devine, who has played in 152 ODIs and 146 T20 internationals

New Zealand women's captain Sophie Devine to retire from ODIs

Picture Courtesy/Sophie Devine's Instagram account

Listen to this article
New Zealand women's captain Sophie Devine to retire from ODIs
x
00:00

New Zealand women's cricket captain Sophie Devine said Tuesday that she will retire from one-day internationals after the World Cup later this year, adding it was the "right time" to step away. Devine, who has been captain since 2020, led New Zealand to T20 World Cup glory last year in Dubai. 

"It feels like the right time for me to start stepping away," said the 35-year-old Devine, who has played in 152 ODIs and 146 T20 internationals. "It's important that everyone knows I'm focused and dedicated to giving this group everything I can before I step away. "I'm really excited by where this young group's going and I'm looking forward to playing my part in the next six to nine months." 


Devine, who will remain available to play T20 internationals, took a break from international cricket earlier this year to prioritise her mental health, having taken two months out in 2021 for similar reasons. The Women's World Cup will be played in India and Sri Lanka from September until November. 


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Women`s T20 World Cup cricket news International Sports News sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK