New Zealand's Amelia Kerr rise in latest ICC T20I Bowling Rankings

Amelia Kerr (Pic: AFP)

Amelia Kerr's outstanding campaign for champions New Zealand saw her named the Aramco Player of the Tournament. And the leading wicket-taker at the tournament has jumped up to sixth in the ICC T20I Bowling Rankings.

The astonishing Kerr is also 15th in the Batting Rankings, and trails only West Indies captain Hayley Matthews in the All-Rounders Rankings.

New Zealand's other major wicket-takers at the T20 World Cup have also moved up the standings, with Eden Carson closing in on the top 10, up to 12th, and Rosemary Mair climbing 10 spots to 27th. Mair's impressive run in the UAE earned her a spot in the ICC Team of the Tournament.

Elsewhere among the bowlers, Australia's Annabel Sutherland is up into the top 10 with her highest rating to date, moving up to eighth, above teammate Ash Gardner. England's Sophie Ecclestone retains the top spot.

Other stars of the Women's T20 World Cup have also made significant gains in the Batting Rankings. South Africa's Anneke Bosch, who stunned Australia in the semi-final, is up seven spots to 13th, while veteran Suzie Bates has leapfrogged Alyssa Healy into sixth in the only change in the top 10.

Deandra Dottin's extraordinary return to international cricket with West Indies has seen her climb 36 places, but she remains lower down the standings due to her extended absence from the game.

Also Read: 'The best weekend for NZ sport ever?': New Zealand basks in 'golden 48 hours' after sporting triumphs

New Zealand's Brooke Halliday (up 21 spots) and West Indies pinch-hitter Qiana Joseph (up 46) have also seen sizeable climbs due to their fast-scoring contributions in the UAE.

Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath and Laura Wolvaardt remain the top three batters.

Pakistan's captain Fatima Sana has reached a career-best rating in the T20 All-Rounders Rankings, moving up two spots to 11th following her impressive performances in the tournament.

There is no movement in the top 10 of the All-Rounders Rankings, with Matthews, Kerr and Gardner the top three.

