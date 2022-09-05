No India games in Sharjah baffles Asif Iqbal

“Yes, it’s strange to see all participants are playing in Sharjah with the only exception of India. It’s very disappointing,” Asif said over the telephone from England, where he now lives

Asif Iqbal

Former Pakistan skipper Asif Iqbal, who was a go-to man in terms of organisation of the Cricketers’ Benevolent Fund Series matches in Sharjah during the 1980s and early 1990s, is surprised that India are not playing Asia Cup games in Sharjah. Dubai has hosted two India-Pakistan games in this edition.

“Yes, it’s strange to see all participants are playing in Sharjah with the only exception of India. It’s very disappointing,” Asif said over the telephone from England, where he now lives.



Also Read: When I left Test captaincy I got messages from Dhoni and nobody else: Kohli

He added: “The only logical reason to me is that Sharjah Stadium is not as big as Dubai and we all know that anywhere these two teams play against each other, it’s a sellout and that’s the only reason the matches between India and Pakistan are played in Dubai.”

Asif, who was also surprised that no matches in the current event are played in Abu Dhabi, said: “The organisers could have had India play Hong Kong in Sharjah or the Super 4s.”

While Indian Premier League games were held in Sharjah in 2014, 2020 and 2021, the Indian team have not played an international game there since October 2000.

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal