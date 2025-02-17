Breaking News
Mid-Day Special | Mumbai’s daily struggle: Kalwa’s overcrowded train nightmare
New India Co-Operative Bank scam: ‘Fraud took place between 2020 and 2025’
Mumbai: Two killed in fire at Masjid Bunder building
Mumbai: Kurla dad kills infant girl in rage; arrested
Mumbai local trains claim 7 lives a day, but nothing changes
shot-button
Valentine`s Day Winners Valentine`s Day Winners
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Not too many stressful days like this says DC skipper Lanning after last ball win

Not too many stressful days like this, says DC skipper Lanning after last-ball win

Updated on: 17 February,2025 07:47 AM IST  |  Vadodara
IANS |

Top

There were patches where we were going well with the bat, but Mumbai came back well

Not too many stressful days like this, says DC skipper Lanning after last-ball win

Meg Lanning

Listen to this article
Not too many stressful days like this, says DC skipper Lanning after last-ball win
x
00:00

Delhi Capitals captain Meg Lanning lauded her team’s adaptability and crucial ‘impact performances’ after their thrilling two-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians in the second match of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) at Kotambi Stadium. 


In a match that swung back and forth, Delhi managed to chase a target of 165 on the final ball. “Not too many stressful days like that,” Lanning admitted after the match. “They looked like getting to 200. [Shikha] Pandey in particular bowled well. There were patches where we were going well with the bat, but Mumbai came back well.”


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

WPL 2025 Women`s Premier League delhi capitals mumbai indians cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK