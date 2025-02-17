There were patches where we were going well with the bat, but Mumbai came back well

Meg Lanning

Listen to this article Not too many stressful days like this, says DC skipper Lanning after last-ball win x 00:00

Delhi Capitals captain Meg Lanning lauded her team’s adaptability and crucial ‘impact performances’ after their thrilling two-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians in the second match of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) at Kotambi Stadium.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a match that swung back and forth, Delhi managed to chase a target of 165 on the final ball. “Not too many stressful days like that,” Lanning admitted after the match. “They looked like getting to 200. [Shikha] Pandey in particular bowled well. There were patches where we were going well with the bat, but Mumbai came back well.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever