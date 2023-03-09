New Zealand hope 'record-breaker' Kane Williamson is ready for first Test vs Sri Lanka

Williamson has remained at home in the build-up to attend a memorial service on Wednesday for his grandmother

Representative Image

New Zealand expect record-breaking batsman Kane Williamson will be “ready to go” when their Test series starts against Sri Lanka on Thursday, despite his late arrival because of a bereavement.

Williamson has remained at home in the build-up to attend a memorial service on Wednesday for his grandmother. Ahead of the opening Test in Christchurch, captain Tim Southee said the Black Caps were “feeling for Kane at the moment.”

