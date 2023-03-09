Breaking News
New Zealand hope 'record-breaker' Kane Williamson is ready for first Test vs Sri Lanka

Updated on: 09 March,2023 10:02 AM IST  |  Christchurch
Williamson has remained at home in the build-up to attend a memorial service on Wednesday for his grandmother

New Zealand hope 'record-breaker' Kane Williamson is ready for first Test vs Sri Lanka

Representative Image


New Zealand expect record-breaking batsman Kane Williamson will be “ready to go” when their Test series starts against Sri Lanka on Thursday, despite his late arrival because of a bereavement.


Williamson has remained at home in the build-up to attend a memorial service on Wednesday for his grandmother. Ahead of the opening Test in Christchurch, captain Tim Southee said the Black Caps were “feeling for Kane at the moment.”


