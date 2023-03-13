Breaking News
NZ lose Devon Conway after Angelo Mathews’s ton helps SL set 285-run target

Updated on: 13 March,2023 10:00 AM IST  |  Christchurch
With a masterful 115 from nearly six hours in the middle, Mathews rescued Sri Lanka from a tight spot and led the tourists to a second innings 302. It set New Zealand a target of 285, and by stumps, after 17 overs, they were 28 for one with Conway out for five

A classy century from Angelo Mathews and the early wicket of Devon Conway kept Sri Lanka’s World Championship hopes alive in the first Test against New Zealand on Sunday. 


With a masterful 115 from nearly six hours in the middle, Mathews rescued Sri Lanka from a tight spot and led the tourists to a second innings 302. It set New Zealand a target of 285, and by stumps, after 17 overs, they were 28 for one with Conway out for five. Tom Latham was not out 11 with Kane Williamson on seven with New Zealand requiring 257 on the final day. 



