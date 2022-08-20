NZ names strong ‘A’ squad for India tour in September

Breaking News
The India tour will feature three four-day matches and three one-day matches in Bangalore and Chennai. Besides players with international experience, the 15-member squad also features five players with a chance to represent New Zealand ‘A’ for the first time—Chad Bowes, Matt Fisher, Ben Lister, Robbie O’Donnell and Joe Walker

New Zealand players. Pic/AFP


New Zealand on Friday announced a strong ‘A’ squad, including seven cricketers with international experience, for their upcoming tour of India featuring both red and white ball series in September.


The India tour will feature three four-day matches and three one-day matches in Bangalore and Chennai. Besides players with international experience, the 15-member squad also features five players with a chance to represent New Zealand ‘A’ for the first time—Chad Bowes, Matt Fisher, Ben Lister, Robbie O’Donnell and Joe Walker. Tom Bruce and O’Donnell have been named co-captains for the tour. 

