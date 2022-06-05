NZ pacer Kyle rocks England even as birthday boy Ben scores 54

Stokes enjoyed a chance at one when he was bowled by Colin de Grandhomme’s no-ball

Kyle Jamieson

England captain and birthday boy Ben Stokes displayed his gritty side yet again while chasing a victory target of 277 on the third day of the opening Test against New Zealand at Lord’s. But he fell for 54 to Kyle Jamieson, who bagged his fourth wicket of the innings.

At the time of going to press, England’s Saturday’s score was 159-5 with former skipper Joe Root on 34 and new batsman Ben Foakes on zero with 25 overs yet to be completed for the day. Jamieson was on song and had England in all sorts of trouble as their tea score of 99 for 4 suggested.

Stokes enjoyed a chance at one when he was bowled by Colin de Grandhomme’s no-ball.

