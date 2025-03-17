Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > NZ thrash Pakistan by nine wickets

NZ thrash Pakistan by nine wickets

Updated on: 17 March,2025 07:32 AM IST  |  Christchurch
AP , PTI |

The Pakistan batting crumbled against the New Zealand pacers and the tourists were all out for 91 in 18.4 overs, its fifth-lowest total in T20Is. 

A new era for Pakistan white-ball cricket got off to a rough start on Sunday with a nine-wicket loss to New Zealand in the first of five T20Is. 


The Pakistan batting crumbled against the New Zealand pacers and the tourists were all out for 91 in 18.4 overs, its fifth-lowest total in T20Is. 


A fully fit Kyle Jamieson took 3-8 and Jacob Duffy 4-14 as Pakistan stumbled to 14-4 at the end of the six over Powerplay. 

New Zealand easily ran down that total, reaching 92-1 from 10.1 overs with Tim Seifert making 44 from 29 balls.

