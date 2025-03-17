NZ thrash Pakistan by nine wickets

The Pakistan batting crumbled against the New Zealand pacers and the tourists were all out for 91 in 18.4 overs, its fifth-lowest total in T20Is.

A new era for Pakistan white-ball cricket got off to a rough start on Sunday with a nine-wicket loss to New Zealand in the first of five T20Is.

A fully fit Kyle Jamieson took 3-8 and Jacob Duffy 4-14 as Pakistan stumbled to 14-4 at the end of the six over Powerplay.

New Zealand easily ran down that total, reaching 92-1 from 10.1 overs with Tim Seifert making 44 from 29 balls.

