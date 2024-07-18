Following New Zealand’s abrupt exit from the T20 World Cup in the Caribbean, Williamson has decided to opt out of his New Zealand Cricket central contract, resulting in the team being without a white-ball captain

Kane Williamson and Tom Latham

Listen to this article NZ’s Latham open to succeed Williamson as white-ball leader x 00:00

New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter Tom Latham is open to the prospect of taking white-ball captaincy following Kane Williamson’s decision to step down from the role.

Following New Zealand’s abrupt exit from the T20 World Cup in the Caribbean, Williamson has decided to opt out of his New Zealand Cricket central contract, resulting in the team being without a white-ball captain.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Former Sri Lanka U-19 captain Niroshana shot dead

Having previously captained the team in Williamson’s absence, Latham is the leading candidate to assume the white-ball captaincy roles. Latham has expressed his willingness to lead his country. “It would obviously be a real honour,” Latham told reporters on Wednesday. “For me it’s always been about trying to put the team first as best as possible and I’m sure they’ll have those discussions around what they want from a team point of view and certainly if I get the opportunity to do that it would be really special,” he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever