Breaking News
Exclusive | Mumbai: More trees might be saved at Malabar Hill
Ghatkopar hoarding collapse: Main accused claims arrest is illegal, cites weather data
Mumbai Metro 3 “opens on July 24”, and cancelled soon
Mumbai: Dadar East monorail station renamed Vitthal Mandir
Mumbai rains: Catchment areas see little rainfall in past 2 days, water stock at 37 per cent
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > NZs Latham open to succeed Williamson as white ball leader

NZ’s Latham open to succeed Williamson as white-ball leader

Updated on: 18 July,2024 08:31 AM IST  |  Auckland
IANS |

Top

Following New Zealand’s abrupt exit from the T20 World Cup in the Caribbean, Williamson has decided to opt out of his New Zealand Cricket central contract, resulting in the team being without a white-ball captain

NZ’s Latham open to succeed Williamson as white-ball leader

Kane Williamson and Tom Latham

Listen to this article
NZ’s Latham open to succeed Williamson as white-ball leader
x
00:00

New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter Tom Latham is open to the prospect of taking white-ball captaincy following Kane Williamson’s decision to step down from the role.


Following New Zealand’s abrupt exit from the T20 World Cup in the Caribbean, Williamson has decided to opt out of his New Zealand Cricket central contract, resulting in the team being without a white-ball captain.


Also Read: Former Sri Lanka U-19 captain Niroshana shot dead


Having previously captained the team in Williamson’s absence, Latham is the leading candidate to assume the white-ball captaincy roles. Latham has expressed his willingness to lead his country. “It would obviously be a real honour,” Latham told reporters on Wednesday. “For me it’s always been about trying to put the team first as best as possible and I’m sure they’ll have those discussions around what they want from a team point of view and certainly if I get the opportunity to do that it would be really special,” he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

kane williamson new zealand cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK