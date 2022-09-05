Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > October 1 5 Irani Cup to be hosted by Saurashtra

October 1-5 Irani Cup to be hosted by Saurashtra

Saurashtra had beaten Bengal to win their maiden title in March 2020, days before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the entire country

October 1-5 Irani Cup to be hosted by Saurashtra

Representational images. Pic/iStock


Former Ranji Trophy champions Saurashtra will host Rest of India (ROI) from October 1 to 5 in the Irani Cup, which returns to the domestic calendar after 2019.


Saurashtra had beaten Bengal to win their maiden title in March 2020, days before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the entire country.

Madhya Pradesh had won their maiden title this season but they are expected to feature in Irani Cup next year.


