ODI World Cup 2023: BCCI set to form Working Group, calls Special General Meeting to discuss 5-point agenda

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has called a Special General Meeting (SGM) on 27th May in Ahmedabad to discuss a five-point agenda, including the formation of a core “Working Group” to oversee the preparations of 2023 ODI World Cup, which will be hosted by India in October-November.

The BCCI president, secretary, treasurer, acting CEO and other senior officials will be a part of the Working Group responsible for pre-match preparations and smooth conduct of the tournament.

According to a report from PTI, other top priorities in the agenda are: formation of Infrastructure Development and Subsidy Sub-Committee, guidelines for appointment of Physiotherapists and Trainers in state teams, formation of committee of Women's Premier League and ratification of Prevention of Sexual Harassment Policy.

The four-member Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) formed after sexual harassment accusations against former BCCI CEO Rahul Johri may undergo changes as per revised policy.

The board has already allocated funds for upgradation of infrastructure of stadiums zeroed in for the ODI World Cup. Most of the venues need urgent revamp and need to be made spectator friendly.



A dedicated window for the Women’s Premier League needs to be finalised at the earliest, which makes the formation of a committee for the tournament essential.



"This year, Australian women's team will be playing international matches till third week of February and hence you can only start WPL after that. In case, you are looking at Diwali window, then there is men's World Cup," a franchisee official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.





Another area of focus will be appointment of physiotherapists and trainers for the state units. BCCI would want an NCA certified support staff to be associated with domestic teams for a uniform fitness module and injury management programme.

