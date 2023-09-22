Breaking News
ODI World Cup 2023: Mohammad Hafeez steps down from PCB Technical Committee

Mohammad Hafeez (Pic: PTI)

After the poor performance of Pakistan team in Asia Cup 2023, Mohammad Hafeez decided to step down from PCB's Technical Committee. During the two-day session, Pakistan Cricket Board made two changes by replacing Zaman Khan and spinner Abrar Ahmed with injured Naseem Shah and all rounder Faheem Ashraf for the final 15 member squad for the World Cup 2023 was announced.


"I decided to leave Pakistan cricket technical committee. I served as honorary member. I would like to thank Zaka Ashraf sb for giving me this opportunity. I m always available whenever Zaka Ashraf sb need my honest suggestions for Pakistan cricket. My best wishes for Pakistan cricket as always," Hafeez wrote on 'X'.
Apart from Hafeez, the review meeting, which was called by Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Zaka Ashraf following the national team's loss to India and Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup, was attended by captain Babar Azam, head coach Grant Bradburn, Chief Operating Officer Salman Nasser, Head of International Cricket Usman Wahla and former skipper Misbah ul Haq.


Team director Mickey Arthur and the bowling, batting and fielding coaches of the team on line along with vice captain Shadab Khan were also there in the meeting.
Hafeez's announcement has added more fuel to a controversy over why chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq chose not to attend the review meeting.
A reliable source close to Inzamam told PTI that the former captain and a highly respected figure in Pakistan cricket had decided against attending the review meeting because he was not convinced it was the right time to do such an exercise.

"Inzamam is a very strong headed person and he didn't agree with the move by Chairman Zaka Ashraf to call such a review meeting and make Babar and Bradburn face uncomfortable questions by Misbah, Hafeez and other board officials," the source said.

He said Inzamam had not attended the meeting in person or on line on both days but he did reach the Gaddafi stadium on Thursday after the meeting was over and had a one-on-one meeting with Zak Ashraf to get final approval for the World Cup squad.

(With Agency Inputs)

