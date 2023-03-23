Breaking News
Maha: Mother kills 3-month-old daughter in Nashik, arrested
Mumbai reports 71 new cases of Covid-19, active tally at 361
75-feet 'Statue of Knowledge' dedicated to Ambedkar to come up in Latur
NCP chief Sharad Pawar calls meeting of opposition leaders ahead of polls
Parts of Thane to face 24 hour water cut beginning March 24
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > ODI World Cup likely to start on Oct 5 Ahmedabad to host final

ODI World Cup likely to start on Oct 5, Ahmedabad to host final

Updated on: 23 March,2023 07:50 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

The 11 other shortlisted venues, according to the report, are Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, Dharamsala, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Indore, Rajkot and Mumbai.

ODI World Cup likely to start on Oct 5, Ahmedabad to host final

Representation pic. Pic/iStock


The 2023 ODI World Cup in India is likely to start on October 5 with the final to be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19, according to a report. The BCCI has shortlisted at least a dozen venues for the 10-team marquee event, which will see 48 matches, including three knockouts across the 46-day period, an ESPNcricinfo report said.


The 11 other shortlisted venues, according to the report, are Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, Dharamsala, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Indore, Rajkot and Mumbai. Except for the final match, which is set to be played at the world’s largest stadium in Ahmedabad, the BCCI has not specified the venues for any games as yet.



Also Read: Sunil Gavaskar bats for Hardik Pandya's ODI captaincy post World Cup 2023


The list of 12 cities, however, does not include Mohali and Nagpur, which had hosted a Test match against visiting Australia recently. India had won the title when it last hosted the 50-over World Cup in 2011.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

world cup board of control for cricket in india narendra modi ahmedabad sports news cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK