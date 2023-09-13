ODI World Cup: Naveen-ul-Haq has featured in seven ODIs to date, grabbing 14 wickets at an average of 25.42

Naveen-ul-Haq (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article ODI World Cup: Naveen-ul-Haq returns as Afghanistan announces 15-member squad x 00:00

Pacer Naveen-ul-Haq marked his return to the ODIs for the first time in over two years as Afghanistan on Wednesday included him in its 15-member squad for the ODI World Cup next month in India.

Haq, who had a run-in with star India batter Virat Kohli in the last edition of the Indian Premier League, last played in ODI in January 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

He has featured in seven ODIs to date, grabbing 14 wickets at an average of 25.42, with best figures of 4 for 42.

Middle-order batter Hashmatullah Shahidi will lead the side.

Afghanistan's star-studded spin attack will once again revolve around the likes of Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Noor Ahmad.

In terms of opening order, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah alongside skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi will look to provide an ideal opening start to the team.

Gulbadin Naib and Sharafuddin Ashraf, who were part of Afghanistan's Asia Cup squad have been named as reserves, along with Fareed Ahmad who was part of the ODI series against Pakistan.

Also Read: Harbhajan Singh questions Chahal-Arshdeep's exclusion in ODI World Cup squad

Karim Janat and Mohammad Saleem are the two players from the Asia Cup who failed to make their place in Afghanistan's World Cup squad.

Besides Haq, Afghanistan's pace attack comprises Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman and Azmatullah Omarzai.

The spin attack will be led by Rashid Khan, who will be supported by Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Noor Ahmad.

As for its batting, the top order comprises Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmat Shah, while skipper Shahidi and Najibullah Zadran will man the middle order.

The likes of Karim Janat, Mohammad Saleem, Sharafuddin Ashraf and Suliman Safi were left out of the World Cup team.

Squad

Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman and Naveen-ul-Haq.