Anjum Chopra, the former India captain said: “When you are playing international cricket, it goes without saying that you have to be consistent

Anjum Chopra

Listen to this article 'Off day has to be rare': Anjum on India’s hit-or-miss fielding x 00:00

Since taking over as India women’s head coach last year, Amol Muzumdar has stressed hugely on fitness and fielding being two non-negotiable aspects in on-field performances.

Since then, there have been improvements in the side’s intensity on-field, but India’s performances have largely oscillated between being good on one day and shoddy in another game.

ADVERTISEMENT

For example, in the recent T20I series against South Africa at Chennai, India dropped four catches in the first game, giving lifelines to Tazmin Brits and Marizanne Kapp, who went on to score fifties.

With the Women’s Asia Cup coming up from July 19 and Women’s T20 World Cup happening in Bangladesh in October, India can’t afford to have inconsistencies in a discipline like fielding, which makes a big difference between winning the title and ending second-best in a global competition.

Also Read: SL vs IND: Ready to be 'SKY high'

Anjum Chopra, the former India captain said: “When you are playing international cricket, it goes without saying that you have to be consistent. There are no two ways that you field well one day and you don’t field well the other day. The rarity needs to be that you had an off-color day.

“It cannot be that you field well one day and we talk about ‘Wow how you fielded so well one day.’ So, that consistency has to come. You can always drop a catch. But it’s like you pat your back and say, ‘Okay, it doesn’t matter, next time’. Or you say, ‘this is becoming a little too consistent and that’s not the way to go’, because we have already seen the result,” she added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever