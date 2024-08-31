Bangladesh is chasing a rare away win in a bilateral Test series and leads the two-match series 1-0 after it notched a historic 10-wicket win at the same venue last week

Offie Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Offie Mehidy’s five wickets give Bangladesh edge over Pakistan x 00:00

Off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz grabbed 5-61 and helped Bangladesh bowl out Pakistan for 274 on Day Two of the second and final Test on Saturday.

Mehidy’s 10th five-wicket haul in Test matches was well supported by Taskin Ahmed’s 3-57 in his comeback Test match from a shoulder injury, but the tourists were sloppy in the field and dropped at least four catches which allowed Pakistan to recover.

Bangladesh reached a nervy 10-0 in the two overs before stumps and trails by 264 runs as Saud Shakeel couldn’t hold onto a regulation catch of Shadman Islam in the slips cordon off Mir Hamza’s first ball.

Bangladesh is chasing a rare away win in a bilateral Test series and leads the two-match series 1-0 after it notched a historic 10-wicket win at the same venue last week.

Bangladesh had an injury scare when Mushfiqur Rahim, who scored 191 in the first Test, left the field in the second session as he dived to stop the ball in the outfield and injured his shoulder.

After the opening day’s play in the second Test was washed out due to persistent rain, Bangladesh had Pakistan in early trouble when Ahmed exploited the early moisture on a green-top wicket and hit the top of Abdullah Shafique’s stumps in the first over off a delivery that swung back into the right-hander.

Captain Shan Masood made 57 off 69 balls and Saim Ayub scored 58, but both left-handers got dismissed by Mehidy in quick succession after lunch after sharing 107-run stand that saw Bangladesh picking up four wickets in the session.

