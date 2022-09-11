Ollie Robinson helps England bowl out South Africa for 118

The third five-wickets in an innings haul of 28-year-old Sussex seamer’s Robinson’s 11-match Test career surpassed his previous best at this level of 5-65 against India at Headingley last year
Ollie Robinson celebrates after claiming a fifer against SA on Saturday. Pic/Getty Images
Ollie Robinson returned the best figures of his England career as South Africa were dismissed for just 118 in the third and deciding Test at The Oval on Saturday.
Robinson took 5-49 in 14 overs, with veteran quick Stuart Broad returning figures of 4-41 in 12.3 overs.
Also Read: ENG vs SA 2nd Test: Stokes, Anderson star in England's innings and 85 run victory
The third five-wickets in an innings haul of 28-year-old Sussex seamer’s Robinson’s 11-match Test career surpassed his previous best at this level of 5-65 against India at Headingley last year.
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever