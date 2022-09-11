Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Ollie Robinson helps England bowl out South Africa for 118

Ollie Robinson helps England bowl out South Africa for 118

Updated on: 11 September,2022 07:47 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

The third five-wickets in an innings haul of 28-year-old Sussex seamer’s Robinson’s 11-match Test career surpassed his previous best at this level of 5-65 against India at Headingley last year

Ollie Robinson celebrates after claiming a fifer against SA on Saturday. Pic/Getty Images


Ollie Robinson returned the best figures of his England career as South Africa were dismissed for just 118 in the third and deciding Test at The Oval on Saturday. 
Robinson took 5-49 in 14 overs, with veteran quick Stuart Broad returning figures of 4-41 in 12.3 overs. 


The third five-wickets in an innings haul of 28-year-old Sussex seamer’s Robinson’s 11-match Test career surpassed his previous best at this level of 5-65 against India at Headingley last year.


