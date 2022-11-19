×
Om Shah deadly for Swami Vivekanand

Updated on: 19 November,2022 08:04 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Om’s teammate Arjun Lotlikar scored a half century as Swami Vivekanand got to their target in 12 overs for a nine-wicket win

Om Shah deadly for Swami Vivekanand

Representational image. Pic/iStock


Swami Vivekanand International’s (Gorai) Om Shah claimed 6-16 to help bowl out Anjuman Islam for a mere 81 in the MSSA Harris Shield U-16 inter-school cricket tournament on Friday.


Om’s teammate Arjun Lotlikar scored a half century as Swami Vivekanand got to their target in 12 overs for a nine-wicket win.



IES Secondary’s (Mulund) total of 332 for 8 in 45 overs proved too much for St Xavier’s (Borivli), who were dismissed for a mere 79.

The batting heroes for IES were Sharman Divekar (146), Amogh Edlapkar 50 and Atharva Mayure, whose 43 was his third consecutive unbeaten knock in this year’s Harris Shield. Mann Kohli (4-15) and Aditya Kholam (3-9) emerged the pick of the bowlers for the Mulund team.

IES New English School smashed 325 for 7 in 45 overs against Oxford Public School with Hamza Khan scoring a hundred while Atharva Dhond missed his by three runs. Oxford were bowled out for 165 in 41.4 overs with Mohd Taha returning figures of 9-3-24-4 in the 160-run triumph.

